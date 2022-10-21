Waverly-Sr takes a toll on Decorah 32-13

Waverly-Sr pushed past Decorah for a 32-13 win at Decorah High on October 21 in Iowa football action.
Waverly-Sr jumped in front of Decorah 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Go-Hawks' offense darted in front for a 11-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Waverly-Sr stormed to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings narrowed the gap 13-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
The last time Waverly-Sr and Decorah played in a 26-7 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Decorah faced off against Marion and Waverly-Sr took on Mason City on October 7 at Mason City High School. Click here for a recap
