Waverly-Sr takes a toll on Decorah 32-13

Waverly-Sr pushed past Decorah for a 32-13 win at Decorah High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Waverly-Sr jumped in front of Decorah 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Go-Hawks' offense darted in front for a 11-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Waverly-Sr stormed to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings narrowed the gap 13-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

