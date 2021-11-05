 Skip to main content
Waverly-Sr slingshots past Bondurant-Farrar 36-25

Waverly-Sr trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 36-25 win over Bondurant-Farrar in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bondurant-Farrar showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Waverly-Sr as the first quarter ended.

The Bluejays climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-7 lead at halftime.

Waverly-Sr broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-25 lead over Bondurant-Farrar.

Recently on October 22 , Waverly-Sr squared up on Decorah in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

