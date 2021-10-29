Waverly-Sr rains all over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 42-14

Waverly-Sr swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Cedar Rapids CR Washington 42-14 in Iowa high school football on October 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Waverly-Sr's offense roared to a 28-7 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the intermission.

Waverly-Sr's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

