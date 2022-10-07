 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-Sr finds its footing in sprinting past Mason City 52-10

  • 0

Waverly-Sr flexed its muscle and floored Mason City 52-10 in Iowa high school football on October 7.

Waverly-Sr drew first blood by forging a 22-7 margin over Mason City after the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks fought to a 45-10 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

Waverly-Sr struck to a 52-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 23, Waverly-Sr squared off with Waterloo East in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News