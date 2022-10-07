Waverly-Sr finds its footing in sprinting past Mason City 52-10

Waverly-Sr flexed its muscle and floored Mason City 52-10 in Iowa high school football on October 7.

Waverly-Sr drew first blood by forging a 22-7 margin over Mason City after the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks fought to a 45-10 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

Waverly-Sr struck to a 52-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.