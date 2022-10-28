Waverly-Sr defeats Fort Madison in lopsided affair 49-7

Waverly-Sr handled Fort Madison 49-7 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Waverly-Sr opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks' offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bloodhounds at the intermission.
Waverly-Sr struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Waverly-Sr faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Fort Madison took on Eldridge North Scott on October 14 at Fort Madison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
