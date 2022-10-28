Waverly-Sr defeats Fort Madison in lopsided affair 49-7

Waverly-Sr handled Fort Madison 49-7 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Waverly-Sr opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks' offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bloodhounds at the intermission.

Waverly-Sr struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.