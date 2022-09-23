Waverly-Sr deals goose eggs to Waterloo East in fine defensive showing 56-0

Waverly-Sr's defense kept Waterloo East under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 56-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Waverly-Sr thundered in front of Waterloo East 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Go-Hawks fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Waverly-Sr steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

