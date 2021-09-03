Waverly-Sr bounces Cresco Crestwood in up-and-down tilt 48-6

Waverly-Sr dominated from start to finish in a resounding 48-6 win over Cresco Crestwood in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
The Go-Hawks' power showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Waverly-Sr's offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over Cresco Crestwood at halftime.
Waverly-Sr stormed in front of Cresco Crestwood 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
