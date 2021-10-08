Waukon designs winning blueprint on Jesup 26-14

Playing with a winning hand, Waukon trumped Jesup 26-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The J-Hawks took a 7-6 lead over the Indians heading to halftime locker room.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Indians and the J-Hawks were both scoreless.
