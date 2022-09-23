Waukon baffles Oelwein 49-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Waukon shutout Oelwein 49-0 on September 23 in Iowa football.
Recently on September 9 , Oelwein squared off with New Hampton in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.