Waterloo West triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-14

Waterloo West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Recently on September 24 , Waterloo West squared up on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a football game . For more, click here.
The Wahawks drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the J-Hawks after the first quarter.
Waterloo West kept a 35-14 halftime margin at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.