Waterloo West triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-14

Waterloo West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

The Wahawks drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the J-Hawks after the first quarter.

Waterloo West kept a 35-14 halftime margin at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

