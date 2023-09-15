Waterloo West knocked off Davenport North 19-3 at Waterloo West High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
Waterloo West opened with a 7-3 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.
Waterloo West roared to a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Waterloo West faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on Sept. 1 at Davenport North High School.
