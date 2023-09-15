Waterloo West knocked off Davenport North 19-3 at Waterloo West High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Waterloo West opened with a 7-3 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Waterloo West roared to a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

