Waterloo West overcomes Ottumwa in seat-squirming affair 42-34

Mighty close, mighty fine, Waterloo West wore a victory shine after clipping Ottumwa 42-34 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.
The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 22-20 lead over Ottumwa.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Waterloo West jumped to a 36-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
The last time Waterloo West and Ottumwa played in a 70-0 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Ottumwa took on Marion Linn-Mar on October 7 at Ottumwa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
