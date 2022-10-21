Waterloo West overcomes Ottumwa in seat-squirming affair 42-34

Mighty close, mighty fine, Waterloo West wore a victory shine after clipping Ottumwa 42-34 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 22-20 lead over Ottumwa.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Waterloo West jumped to a 36-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.