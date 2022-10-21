 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo West overcomes Ottumwa in seat-squirming affair 42-34

Mighty close, mighty fine, Waterloo West wore a victory shine after clipping Ottumwa 42-34 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 22-20 lead over Ottumwa.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Waterloo West jumped to a 36-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Waterloo West and Ottumwa played in a 70-0 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Ottumwa took on Marion Linn-Mar on October 7 at Ottumwa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

