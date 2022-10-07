Waterloo West makes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson walk the plank 42-3

Waterloo West flexed its muscle and floored Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 42-3 on October 7 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 21-3 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
The Wahawks opened an immense 42-3 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
The last time Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 69-14 game on October 7, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Waterloo West faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 23 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.