Waterloo West makes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson walk the plank 42-3

Waterloo West flexed its muscle and floored Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 42-3 on October 7 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 21-3 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

The Wahawks opened an immense 42-3 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

