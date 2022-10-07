 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo West makes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson walk the plank 42-3

  • 0

Waterloo West flexed its muscle and floored Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 42-3 on October 7 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 21-3 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

The Wahawks opened an immense 42-3 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 69-14 game on October 7, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Waterloo West faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 23 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News