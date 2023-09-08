Waterloo West topped Davenport Central 28-23 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Tough to find an edge early, Waterloo West and Davenport Central fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wahawks fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.

The Wahawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Blue Devils 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Waterloo West took on Waterloo East on Aug. 25 at Waterloo West High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.