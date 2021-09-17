Waterloo East smashes through Des Moines North 37-12

Impressive was a ready adjective for Waterloo East's 37-12 throttling of Des Moines North in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 17.
Recently on September 3 , Waterloo East squared up on Marshalltown in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Trojans opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Polar Bears through the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense stomped on to a 29-0 lead over the Polar Bears at halftime.
The Trojans' rule showed as they carried a 29-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
