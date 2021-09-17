 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo East smashes through Des Moines North 37-12
0 comments

Waterloo East smashes through Des Moines North 37-12

{{featured_button_text}}

Impressive was a ready adjective for Waterloo East's 37-12 throttling of Des Moines North in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 17.

Recently on September 3 , Waterloo East squared up on Marshalltown in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Trojans opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Polar Bears through the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense stomped on to a 29-0 lead over the Polar Bears at halftime.

The Trojans' rule showed as they carried a 29-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News