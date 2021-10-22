 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo East sews up Marion 20-14

Waterloo East found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion 20-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 8 , Marion squared up on Decorah in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Wolves got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 7-6 margin over the Trojans at intermission.

Waterloo East remained on top of Marion through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Trojans, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News