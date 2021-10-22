Waterloo East sews up Marion 20-14

Waterloo East found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion 20-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolves got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 7-6 margin over the Trojans at intermission.

Waterloo East remained on top of Marion through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Trojans, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.

