Waterloo East topped Charles City 39-36 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Charles City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Waterloo East as the first quarter ended.

The Comets climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-7 lead at intermission.

Charles City moved ahead by earning a 36-22 advantage over Waterloo East at the end of the third quarter.

The Comets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 17-0 performance.

