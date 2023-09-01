Waterloo East posted a narrow 28-20 win over Des Moines North at Waterloo East on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Des Moines North started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Waterloo East at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Waterloo East broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Des Moines North.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Des Moines North and Waterloo East played in a 18-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.