Waterloo East posted a narrow 28-20 win over Des Moines North at Waterloo East on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.
Des Moines North started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Waterloo East at the end of the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Waterloo East broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Des Moines North.
The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
The last time Des Moines North and Waterloo East played in a 18-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.
