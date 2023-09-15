Fort Dodge eventually beat Waterloo East 45-27 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Fort Dodge a 16-5 lead over Waterloo East.

The Dodgers registered a 38-14 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Dodgers 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Fort Dodge and Waterloo East squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waterloo East.

