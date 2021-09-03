Waterloo Columbus takes a toll on West Branch 17-6

Waterloo Columbus trucked West Branch on the road to a 17-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
The Sailors jumped to a 17-6 bulge over the Bears as the fourth quarter began.
Waterloo Columbus registered a 10-6 advantage at halftime over West Branch.
