Waterloo Columbus earned a convincing 42-18 win over Hudson for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Waterloo Columbus opened with a 21-6 advantage over Hudson through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Sailors and the Pirates were both scoreless.

Waterloo Columbus steamrolled to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sailors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

