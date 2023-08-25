Waterloo Columbus sent Dyersville Beckman Catholic home scoreless in a 37-0 decision on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Sailors fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Trailblazers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Sailors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Trailblazers 17-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Waterloo Columbus and Dyersville Beckman Catholic played in a 41-13 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

