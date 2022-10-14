 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo Columbus rolls like thunder over Sumner-Fred 35-7

  • 0

Waterloo Columbus unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sumner-Fred 35-7 Friday in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Last season, Waterloo Columbus and Sumner-Fred faced off on October 15, 2021 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Sumner-Fred took on Cascade on September 30 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News