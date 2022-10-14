Waterloo Columbus rolls like thunder over Sumner-Fred 35-7

Waterloo Columbus unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sumner-Fred 35-7 Friday in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Last season, Waterloo Columbus and Sumner-Fred faced off on October 15, 2021 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Sumner-Fred took on Cascade on September 30 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.