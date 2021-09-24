Waterloo Columbus rains all over Cascade 35-13

Waterloo Columbus' river of points eventually washed away Cascade in a 35-13 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

Waterloo Columbus drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Cascade after the first quarter.

The Sailors kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Cougars' expense.

Waterloo Columbus and Cascade were engaged in a modest affair at 28-13 as the fourth quarter started.

