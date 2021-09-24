 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Columbus rains all over Cascade 35-13
0 comments

Waterloo Columbus rains all over Cascade 35-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo Columbus' river of points eventually washed away Cascade in a 35-13 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

Waterloo Columbus drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Cascade after the first quarter.

The Sailors kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Cougars' expense.

Waterloo Columbus and Cascade were engaged in a modest affair at 28-13 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News