Waterloo Columbus rains all over Cascade 35-13

Waterloo Columbus' river of points eventually washed away Cascade in a 35-13 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
Waterloo Columbus drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Cascade after the first quarter.
The Sailors kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Cougars' expense.
Waterloo Columbus and Cascade were engaged in a modest affair at 28-13 as the fourth quarter started.
