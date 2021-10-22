 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo Columbus overcomes Aplington-Parkersburg's lead, then earns win 27-13

Aplington-Parkersburg dented the scoreboard first, but Waterloo Columbus responded to earn a 27-13 decision on October 22 in Iowa football.

Recently on October 8 , Aplington-Parkersburg squared up on Manly Central Springs in a football game . Click here for a recap

Aplington-Parkersburg authored a promising start, taking advantage of Waterloo Columbus 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Sailors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-13 lead over the Falcons.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News