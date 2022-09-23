Waterloo Columbus dims lights on Cascade 42-14

Waterloo Columbus painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Cascade's defense for a 42-14 win in Iowa high school football on September 23.
Last season, Waterloo Columbus and Cascade faced off on September 24, 2021 at Cascade High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Cascade took on Anamosa on September 9 at Cascade High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
