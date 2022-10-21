Waterloo Columbus clips Denver in tight tilt 14-7

The cardiac kids of Waterloo Columbus unleashed every advantage to outlast Denver 14-7 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

The first quarter gave Waterloo Columbus a 7-0 lead over Denver.

The Sailors fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Cyclones' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cyclones rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Sailors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

