 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wapello triumphs in strong showing over Alburnett 48-12

Wapello dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 48-12 victory over Alburnett in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

The first quarter gave Wapello a 7-6 lead over Alburnett.

The Indians' offense pulled ahead to a 28-12 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Wapello's dominance showed as it carried a 48-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wapello authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Alburnett in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Wapello faced off against Lisbon and Alburnett took on Riverside Highland on September 24 at Alburnett High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News