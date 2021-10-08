Wapello triumphs in strong showing over Alburnett 48-12

Wapello dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 48-12 victory over Alburnett in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
The first quarter gave Wapello a 7-6 lead over Alburnett.
The Indians' offense pulled ahead to a 28-12 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.
Wapello's dominance showed as it carried a 48-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wapello authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Alburnett in the final quarter.
