Wapello triumphs in strong showing over Alburnett 48-12

Wapello dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 48-12 victory over Alburnett in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

The first quarter gave Wapello a 7-6 lead over Alburnett.

The Indians' offense pulled ahead to a 28-12 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Wapello's dominance showed as it carried a 48-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wapello authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Alburnett in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.