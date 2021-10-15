 Skip to main content
Wapello soars over Stanwood North Cedar 48-6

Wapello controlled the action to earn a strong 48-6 win against Stanwood North Cedar for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

The Indians registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Wapello stormed to a 48-6 bulge over Stanwood North Cedar as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

