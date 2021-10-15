Wapello soars over Stanwood North Cedar 48-6

Wapello controlled the action to earn a strong 48-6 win against Stanwood North Cedar for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

The Indians registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Wapello stormed to a 48-6 bulge over Stanwood North Cedar as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.