Vinton-Shellsburg flexes stout defense to thwart Oelwein 48-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Oelwein as it was blanked 48-0 by Vinton-Shellsburg on September 2 in Iowa football.

Vinton-Shellsburg jumped in front of Oelwein 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Vinton-Shellsburg pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

