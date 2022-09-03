 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinton-Shellsburg flexes stout defense to thwart Oelwein 48-0

  • 0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Oelwein as it was blanked 48-0 by Vinton-Shellsburg on September 2 in Iowa football.

Vinton-Shellsburg jumped in front of Oelwein 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Vinton-Shellsburg pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and Oelwein squared off with September 3, 2021 at Oelwein High School last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News