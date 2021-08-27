Victory lap starts early as Iowa City Regina sprints past Williamsburg 16-14

Fast and furious, Iowa City Regina took charge from the start to knock back Williamsburg and eventually earn a 16-14 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.

The Regals' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring edge over the Raiders.

The Raiders moved ahead of the Regals 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 10-0 at intermission.

The Regals drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

