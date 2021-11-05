Vice-grip defense fuels Winthrop East Buchanan's win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 12-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Winthrop East Buchanan stuffed Fairbank Wapsie Valley 12-0 to the tune of a shutout on November 5 in Iowa football.
The Buccaneers' offense jumped to a 6-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
In recent action on October 22, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Alburnett on October 22 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For more, click here.
