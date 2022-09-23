 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Solon's win over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 36-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Solon squeeze West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 36-0 in a shutout performance in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The Spartans registered a 29-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Solon and West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op squared off with September 24, 2021 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Solon squared off with Williamsburg in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

