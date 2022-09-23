Vice-grip defense fuels Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's win over Waterloo West 56-0

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's defense kept Waterloo West under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 56-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk breathed fire in front of Waterloo West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Wahawks.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rams, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.