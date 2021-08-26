Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport West's win over Clinton 14-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport West followed in overpowering Clinton 14-0 in Iowa high school football action on August 26.
Defense dominated scoreless third and fourth quarters, helping the Falcons finish off the River Kings.
The Falcons' offense moved to a 14-0 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
The Falcons moved in front of the River Kings 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
