Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport Assumption's win over Rock Island Alleman 62-0

Davenport Assumption's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a shutout win 62-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Davenport Assumption and Rock Island Alleman were engaged in a whopping affair at 62-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Davenport Assumption registered a 55-0 advantage at intermission over Rock Island Alleman.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 28-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

