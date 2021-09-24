 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van Horne Benton quickly jumps on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to key victory 20-13
0 comments

Van Horne Benton quickly jumps on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to key victory 20-13

{{featured_button_text}}

A speedy pace early was enough to help Van Horne Benton offset Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's game in Friday 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

Van Horne Benton darted in front of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Van Horne Benton kept a 10-6 intermission margin at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Bobcats and the Mustangs locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

Recently on September 10 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Tipton in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News