Van Horne Benton quickly jumps on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to key victory 20-13

A speedy pace early was enough to help Van Horne Benton offset Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's game in Friday 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
Van Horne Benton darted in front of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
Van Horne Benton kept a 10-6 intermission margin at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Bobcats and the Mustangs locked in a 13-13 stalemate.
Recently on September 10 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Tipton in a football game . For more, click here.
