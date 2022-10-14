Van Horne Benton prevails over Maquoketa 49-7

Van Horne Benton ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Maquoketa 49-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Van Horne Benton and Maquoketa were both scoreless.

The Bobcats registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Van Horne Benton stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

