Van Horne Benton prevails over Maquoketa 49-7

Van Horne Benton ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Maquoketa 49-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Van Horne Benton and Maquoketa were both scoreless.
The Bobcats registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.
Van Horne Benton stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Maquoketa played in a 42-12 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
