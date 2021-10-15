 Skip to main content
Van Horne Benton manhandles Maquoketa 42-12

Van Horne Benton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Maquoketa with an all-around effort during this 42-12 victory during this Iowa football game.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a small 21-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Van Horne Benton breathed fire in front of Maquoketa 27-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Van Horne Benton squared up on Vinton-Shellsburg in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

