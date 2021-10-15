Van Horne Benton manhandles Maquoketa 42-12

Van Horne Benton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Maquoketa with an all-around effort during this 42-12 victory during this Iowa football game.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a small 21-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Van Horne Benton breathed fire in front of Maquoketa 27-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
