Van Horne Benton manhandles Maquoketa 42-12

Van Horne Benton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Maquoketa with an all-around effort during this 42-12 victory during this Iowa football game.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a small 21-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Van Horne Benton breathed fire in front of Maquoketa 27-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.