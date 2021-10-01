Van Horne Benton gallops past Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7

Van Horne Benton grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Vinton-Shellsburg on October 1 in Iowa football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Van Horne Benton opened a narrow 14-0 gap over Vinton-Shellsburg at halftime.
Van Horne Benton darted to a 14-7 bulge over Vinton-Shellsburg as the fourth quarter began.
