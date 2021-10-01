 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van Horne Benton gallops past Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7

Van Horne Benton grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Vinton-Shellsburg on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

Van Horne Benton opened a narrow 14-0 gap over Vinton-Shellsburg at halftime.

Van Horne Benton darted to a 14-7 bulge over Vinton-Shellsburg as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on September 17 , Van Horne Benton squared up on South Tama County in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News