Van Horne Benton ends the party for Davenport Assumption 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Van Horne Benton spurred past Davenport Assumption 28-14 at Davenport Assumption High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Knights tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Van Horne Benton and Davenport Assumption faced off on October 8, 2021 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt and Van Horne Benton took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 23 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. Click here for a recap
