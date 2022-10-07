Van Horne Benton ends the party for Davenport Assumption 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Van Horne Benton spurred past Davenport Assumption 28-14 at Davenport Assumption High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

