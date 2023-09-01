Van Horne Benton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-7 win over Marion on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The Bobcats opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over the Wolves at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Van Horne Benton and Marion were both scoreless.

The Bobcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

The last time Marion and Van Horne Benton played in a 38-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.