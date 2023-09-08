Mt. Vernon collected a solid win over Van Horne Benton in a 19-7 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mt. Vernon and Van Horne Benton settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Mustangs fought to a 19-7 halftime margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Mt Vernon and Van Horne Benton played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mt Vernon faced off against Monticello and Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on Aug. 25 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

