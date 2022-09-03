Van Horne Benton comes to play in easy win over Center Point CPU 37-7

Van Horne Benton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Center Point CPU 37-7 on September 2 in Iowa football action.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Center Point CPU played in a 10-0 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.