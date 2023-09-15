Van Horne Benton notched a win against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 42-27 for an Iowa high school football victory at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on Sept. 15.

Van Horne Benton breathed fire in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana fought to within 35-12.

The Bobcats enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Clippers' 15-7 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on Sept. 1 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.