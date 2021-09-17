Van Horne Benton blazes victory trail past South Tama County 33-14

Van Horne Benton broke out to an early lead and topped South Tama County 33-14 in Iowa high school football on September 17.
Recently on September 3 , Van Horne Benton squared up on Center Point CPU in a football game . For more, click here.
Van Horne Benton opened with a 33-0 advantage over South Tama County through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.