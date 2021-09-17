 Skip to main content
Van Horne Benton blazes victory trail past South Tama County 33-14
Van Horne Benton broke out to an early lead and topped South Tama County 33-14 in Iowa high school football on September 17.

Recently on September 3 , Van Horne Benton squared up on Center Point CPU in a football game . For more, click here.

Van Horne Benton opened with a 33-0 advantage over South Tama County through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

