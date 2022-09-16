 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van Horne Benton blankets South Tama County with swarming defensive effort 48-0

  • 0

Van Horne Benton played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 48-0 verdict over South Tama County in Iowa high school football action on September 16.

Last season, Van Horne Benton and South Tama County squared off with September 17, 2021 at South Tama County High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Van Horne Benton squared off with Center Point CPU in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News