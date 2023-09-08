A suffocating defense helped Troy Mills North Linn handle Arlington Starmont 27-0 for an Iowa high school football victory at Troy Mills North Linn High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Alburnett in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.