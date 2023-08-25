Troy Mills North Linn collected a solid win over Alburnett in a 23-7 verdict in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Alburnett High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.