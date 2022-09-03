 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Mills North Linn overcomes Winthrop East Buchanan in seat-squirming affair 14-8

Troy Mills North Linn eventually plied victory away from Winthrop East Buchanan 14-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Winthrop East Buchanan started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Troy Mills North Linn at the end of the first quarter.

The Lynx kept a 14-8 halftime margin at the Buccaneers' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with September 3, 2021 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

